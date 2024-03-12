Rowdy Session As Angry Senators Debate Ningi’s 2024 Budget Padding Claim

Senators, on Tuesday afternoon, exchanged words over a claim by Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District of Bauchi State, that the 2024 Budget was padded by N3trillion.

In an interview with BBC Hausa Service at the weekend, the Bauchi Senator also claimed that two versions of the 2024 budget were being implemented.

Ningi, however, denied the claims on Monday in a chat with reporters in Abuja, saying he was quoted out of context because he spoke in the Hausa language.

However, at the resumed plenary of the Senate on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Adeola Olamilekan, raised the issue through a motion, calling for the investigation of Ningi’s claim.

Senator Olamilekan’s motion was seconded by Senator Joel Onawakpo, after which Senators engaged in a heated debate to speak on the matter.

However, Senator Adamu Aliero, representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District, raised a point of order, asking the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to ensure a fair hearing by allowing the man at the centre of the controversy to state his side of the story.

Responding, Akpabio, who was initially angered about Senator Ningi’s interjection of Senator Aliero’s motion, said: “For me, I think this is a very straightforward matter. We have a situation to be the stabiliser of the National Assembly.”

Ningi was eventually recognised to speak and he is currently stating his side of the story until the senate went into a rowdy session.

More to come…