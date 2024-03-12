Rivers APC Blasts PDP Members Encouraging Fubara To Disobey Akpabio

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state over comments of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Governor Siminalayi Fubara during last Saturday’s burial of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, his wife Chizoba and son, Chizzy in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government area of the state.

Naija News reported that Akpabio and Fubara exchanged words during the funeral service held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo.

At a news briefing on Tuesday, the chairman of the Rivers State APC Caretaker Committee, Tony Okocha, said all Fubara was expected to do was give a tribute rather than introduce politics at such a solemn ceremony.

According to him, the event was not a political ceremony, and Fubara didn’t have to drag the political class.

Okocha stated, “The same fifth columnist that are encouraging him (Fubara) to disobey Mr President, are on a new spree of casting aspersions, deriding the Senate President of Nigeria.

“A burial ceremony, if you have opportunity to speak, you are expected to do a tribute. Even when you want to sing what they call a dirge, you don’t introduce politics.

“The governor goes to Isiokpo, by protocol he was allowed to speak, tribute to the dead. The corpses were lying there. What did he do? A minute after he even started, he veered off; saying ‘I’m talking about the political class. Why are we killing and burying.?’

“Why is he interested in unnecessary public campaign validation? Come to think of it. Was Wigwe a politician? That population there that day, were they all politicians? Was that a political campaign ground? So he could have said anything without dragging in the political class.

“Its the reason the Senate President, when he took the stage said ‘What are you struggling for? If you don’t want it don’t struggle for it.’ He was passing a message.”

While taking a swipe at the state chapter of the PDP for attacking the Senate President, Okocha said it shows the kind of politics being played in the state.

He added, “The ground you are was not a ground to play politics. But what we are hearing now is that they are abusing him (Akpabio).

“Well, it is their business, but Akpabio is a member of my party. I saw a stupidly written script by the PDP that Akpabio is an enemy of the state and that they will soon declare him a persona non-grata. I laughed. That is the stupidity of the system.”