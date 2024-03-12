Ondo Guber: It’s My Turn To Become Governor – Olusola Oke To Battle Gov Aiyedatiwa For APC Ticket

One of the top contenders for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket at the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Olusola Oke, on Monday, said it is his turn to become governor.

Making this statement while officially declaring his intention to fly the flag of the ruling party at the forthcoming governorship election in Akure, Oke charged the party’s National Working Committee to conduct a free, credible and fair election.

Naija News reports that Oke charged the party leadership to guide against any negative tendency that could mar the image and peaceful and transparent conduct of the exercise.

The APC chieftain, who in 1992 served as the representative for the Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, expressed optimism that he would win the race, adding that all political indicators pointed to him being the party’s choice for the seat.

He said, “I have come here today to notify you of my intention to throw in my cap again into the contest for the governorship seat of Ondo State on the platform of APC.

“However, Mr Chairman, leaders of our great party, I want to plead that you should conduct a free fair and transparent primary.

“I’ve contested for this position for three times, I lost like Buhari and the fourth time is my turn. Recall that three of us rose at the same time in this state. Mimiko, Akeredolu and I. The three of us are from three different senatorial districts.

“Mimiko took his turn from the central, late Akeredolu took his turn from the North. I am told and I’m glad that the ticket is shifting to the south, so who’s turn is next? It is my turn! I am the only one that can say that, nobody else can say that!!

“There are three ways you know a politician, it is either you’ve been a lawmaker, you’ve been a party administrator or you’ve occupied executive position.

“I have occupied the three. I was once a lawmaker and was a party administrator. In the choice of my career, ranging for over 35 years in politics, I’ve gathered experience.

“Because I’ve been a party administrator, I will know how to manage party members as a governor. Because I’ve been a lawmaker, I will know how to manage lawmakers in the state and because I’ve occupied executive positions, I will hit the ground running immediately I’m elected.”

Oke will compete for the party’s ticket against incumbent governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa who took over the state’s leadership after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu died.