Nigeria National League To Start Broadcasting Games On TV

The Nigeria National League (NNL) chairman, George Aluo, has disclosed that the league is making efforts to broadcast the league matches on local television channels.

George Aluo stressed that the plan is expected to materialize in the coming 2025 Nigeria National League season.

Note that football fans can stream NNL games online on Global TV but none of the games have been aired on local TV yet.

“It is a gradual process, Now that we have started with ‘Global TV’, it can only get better,” Aluo told Sports World.

“Even the NPFL found it difficult to put the games on StarTimes.

“But now that we have started with Global TV, we have started from somewhere and I am sure that with what we are doing with them, it can only get better.

“Maybe by next season, Nigerians will begin to see more of the NNL games on television.”

Note that the 2024 Nigeria National League season is divided into Group A to D. Madiba is topping Group A with 31 points in 13 games, Ikorodu City are topping Group B with 20 points in 12 games, Wikki Tourists are topping Group C with 20 points in 10 games, and Sporting Supreme are topping Group D with 15 points in 8 games.

There are 12 teams in Group A, 11 teams in Group B, 9 teams in Group C, and 8 teams in Group D.