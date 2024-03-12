Late Boxing Legend, Muhammad Ali To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

The late boxing legend Muhammad Ali, widely known as “The Greatest,” is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Naija News understands that the induction ceremony will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 5, coinciding with this year’s WrestleMania festivities.

The development was announced on Monday by the foreign news outlet, Variety.

Ali’s remarkable career includes being a three-time World Heavyweight Boxing Champion and an Olympic gold medalist. His performances in the ring captivated audiences around the world.

However, Ali’s impact extended far beyond sports. He was also recognized for his activism, artistic endeavours, and charismatic personality, which established him as a renowned figure.

One notable event in Ali’s career took place on June 26, 1976, when he participated in “The War of the Worlds.” This exhibition match against Antonio Inoki was held at the Nippon Budokan Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The match, conducted under specific rules, ended in a 15-round draw. It attracted a crowd of 32,000 spectators and garnered significant viewership through closed-circuit television, including 33,000 fans at Shea Stadium in Queens, New York.

This event is often considered a precursor to modern mixed martial arts, highlighting Ali’s influential legacy.

Despite his retirement from boxing with an impressive record of 56-5, which included 37 knockouts, Ali remained involved in combat sports. He notably acted as the special guest referee for the first WrestleMania in 1984, overseeing the main event featuring Hulk Hogan & Mr. T against “Rowdy” Roddy Piper & “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff.

During the match, Ali’s defining moment came when he delivered his iconic right-hand punch to Piper, restoring order and impacting the event.

Ali passed away on June 3, 2016, at the age of 74, marking the end of an era. However, his legacy as one of the greatest athletes of all time continues to endure.