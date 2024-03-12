I Will Not Achieve Stability Through Confrontation And Criticism – Moro Fires Back At Ningi

The Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro on Tuesday, condemned Senator Abdul Ningi over claims that the leadership of the Senate Minority Caucus was imposed on the lawmakers.

Reacting to the allegation while making his contribution on the floor of the Senate, Moro noted that he was duly nominated and elected by all the 41 members of the Minority Caucus.

He advised that people should not pull down the roof because they fail to get what they want at a time.

The lawmaker noted that he would not initiate unnecessary confrontation and criticism simply because he is the minority leader

Addressing the budget padding allegation levelled against the leadership of the senate, Moro argued that the budget was the painstaking efforts of the Executive and the National Assembly, adding that every lawmaker made a contribution to it at one level or the other.

The Senate Minority Leader said the senate was made up of mature minds, stating that members are expected to surrender their personal interests to the interest of the Senate and the institution called Nigeria.

He averred that to do otherwise was certainly irresponsible.

His words, “While we aspire to get certain things at certain points, if we don’t get it let not heaven fall. I was duly nominated and duly elected and I have been doing my work here. The allegation of me or the leadership of the minority caucus not doing its work of opposition is incorrect.

“I will not just stand and criticize the policies of the government for the sake of it just because I’m the Minority Leader.

“All we want for this country is stability, growth, progress and creating the highest happiness for the highest number of Nigerian people. That, to my mind, is not necessarily achieved through confrontation and unnecessary criticism.

“I want all of us to know that the federal government of Nigeria is the federal government of Nigeria, and not the APC Federal Government or PDP Federal Government.

“In the spirit of the founding fathers of federalism, we must all work together for the benefit of everybody, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do and exactly what the minority leadership of the 10th Senate is going to do.”