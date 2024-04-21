Why Wike Was Allowed To Attend PDP NEC Meeting – Senator Moro

Senate Minority Leader, Senate Abba Moro has said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, attended the National Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he is a member of the party.

The Benue South Senator said Wike was a former Governor and going by the party’s constitution, he is a member of the National Caucus of the party.

In a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Emmanuel John, Moro said Wike was allowed into the caucus meeting because he had not been found guilty of any crime and penalized by the party.

He said if the party’s disciplinary committee, headed by Senator Bukola Saraki found Wike guilty of the alleged anti-party activities and have him sanctioned, he will stop attending the party’s meetings.

The statement reads: “The constitution of our party is very clear on who is a member and who is not a member of the caucus of the party and I dare say, at this point, that as a former governor who is still a member of the party, Nyesom Wike is a member of the National Caucus of the party.

“If actions had been taken immediately after the elections and people who are perceived to have acted contrary to the desires and yearnings of the PDP have been sanctioned, then we can say that having been expelled or suspended, you can’t be here, but as it is, non of such actions has been taken, so you can’t just ban people from attending meetings.

“One of the fallouts of the last NEC meeting was the resuscitation of the Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committee, which is saddled with the responsibility of identifying the area of anti-party and the dramatis personae involved in the activities and recommending appropriate punitive measures against those who have been found guilty to serve as a deterrent to a future occurrence.

“Unfortunately, that hasn’t been done, and so to that extent, as a voluntary organization, if the members involved insist they are still members of the party until actions are taken by the Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committee, we want to take that they are still members of the party.”