I Can Give You A Solution To Farmers/Herders Clashes In Nigeria In 2 To 3 Weeks – Tinubu Tells Governors

President Bola Tinubu has boasted that he can give a comprehensive programme to end the incessant farmers/herders crisis in Nigeria if the state governors would do their part.

Speaking in Minna, Niger State, on Monday, President Tinubu lamented the frequent clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the country.

He, however, added that if governors are able to offer land for a comprehensive plan he intends to unveil, then the clashes can be eliminated in two to three weeks.

“I know what it means as an economic sabotage for roaming cows to eat up the crops of our farmers. I know what it means, I know it could be painful. When we re-orient the herders and make provision for cattle rearing, the problems will be solved.”

He charged governors “to provide the land, I as the president, I am committed to giving you in two, three weeks’ time a comprehensive programme that will solve this problem.”

Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With IBB In Minna Emerge

The details of the meeting between President Bola Tinubu and former military Head of State Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) have emerged.

Naija News reported that the Nigerian leader on Monday visited and held a closed-door meeting with the former military leader at his residence in Minna in Niger State.

The President visited Babangida in the company of his host, Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State, after he had inaugurated some projects executed by the present administration.

According to Leadership, the president spent over one hour discussing national issues such as the economy, reforms and security challenges with Babangida.

The newspaper said Tinubu, during the visit to the state, promised to find lasting solutions to the problems bedevilling the livestock sector of agriculture.

Babangida, it was learned, offered President Tinubu advice as a statesman and stressed the need to urgently walk the talk and address the socio-economic challenges facing Nigerians and the nation.

It was also learned that Babangida advised that all programmes of the government should be targeted at the common man and promised to make his door open to all leaders but insisted on maintaining the unity of the country.