Fubara: ‘It Is Now Obvious Akpabio Is An Enemy Of Rivers People’ – PDP Fires Back At APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has fired back at the All Progressive Congress (APC) over a comment about Governor Sim Fubara following an exchange of words with Senate President, Godwill Akpabio.

Naija News reported that Akpabio and Fubara exchanged words during the funeral service held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo.

At a news briefing on Tuesday, Tony Okocha, chairman of the Rivers State APC Caretaker Committee, said Fubara was expected to give a tribute rather than introduce politics at such a solemn ceremony.

According to him, the event was not a political ceremony, and Fubara didn’t have to drag the political class.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Sydney Gbara, described Akpabio as an enemy of Rivers following his recent utterances concerning the state.

Gbara alleged that Akpabio was angry due to the applause that greeted Fubara’s remarks on why politicians fight and kill over power.

The PDP chieftain claimed that Akpabio’s actions against the Rivers people had never been pleasant but embarrassing and appealed to President Bola Tinubu to call Akpabio to order, stressing that his consistent tantrums at the state governor and the people are capable of provoking crisis in the state.

Gbara stated, “It is now obvious that the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is an enemy of Rivers people, as evident in his past and present actions and utterances on issues concerning the state.

“The applause from sympathisers and mourners at the burial, however, drew the anger of Senator Akpabio, who mounted the rostrum afterwards to fight, after narrating a concocted fallacious story between him and a former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State over a power struggle, attempted to ridicule Governor Fubara by asking him to resign if there was no need to struggle to kill for power.

“Akpabio had consistently shown disdain, unimaginable level of disrespect and hatred for His Excellency, Siminialayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State through his utterances at public functions in the state.

“His actions against Rivers people had never been pleasant but embarrassing, as he seems to have taken advantage of the political impasse in the state to perfect his evil enterprise of igniting more crises to the detriment of the state.”

The state PDP spokesman recalled that at a church service recently in Tai Local Government Area of the state, “The same Akpabio had made a ridiculous remark regarding the 2027 Governorship election in Rivers State.”

He added, “Such a statement was a huge embarrassment which could provoke a crisis as the governor has not told anyone that he would not seek reelection in 2027.

“The PDP therefore uses this medium to advise Senator Akpabio to refrain from verbal attacks on the Executive Governor of Rivers State,, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, as the people of the state would no longer take for granted, such comments capable of further dividing the people.”