‘You’re Incompetent’ — Soludo Threatens To Sack LG Boss Over Failure To Construct Pedestrian Walkway (Video)

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has been captured on video threatening to sack the transition committee chairman for Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state, Paschal Aniegbuna.

In a viral video on Sunday, the governor was seen scolding the local council boss for allowing the construction of a fence on a space designated as a walkway of a major road.

During a road inspection, Soludo was visibly angry with Aniegbuna, demanding to know who approved the building whose fence covered the walkway along the Ododoukwu road in Okpoko in Ogbaru council.

Thereafter, the governor directed the LGA boss to pull down the building and threatened to sack him if he did not.

Governor Soludo directed that all the shanties and shops along the road should be destroyed to make way for the construction of a pedestrian walkway.

He said: “Which building is being built here? You need to bulldoze it. If I come here again and I see any of this rubbish, I will sack you publicly. You are incompetent.

“They began it, and you were watching it go on without bringing it down. Where is the walkway? Come and show me the walkway. Look at the building, coming out on the road.

“Get me the person who approved this, and I will sack that person.”

See the video below.