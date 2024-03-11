There Is No Political Vendetta Against Emefiele – Presidency

The Presidency has denied claims that there is a political vendetta against the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, stated this in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

Ngelale said it was a misplaced notion to think that there is a political vendetta against Emefiele following his prosecution by the federal government over alleged corruption.

He said, “I think that was a misplaced notion. I think that if there was anyone who would be subject to political vendetta, it wouldn’t be somebody who didn’t even scale through the political primary; he didn’t even contest in the primary.”

Ngelale’s comments come in the wake of the Federal Government levied 14 fresh charges against the former apex bank chief based on findings from a comprehensive report submitted by the special investigator.

Emefiele faces a litany of serious allegations, including criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy to conduct forgery, procurement fraud, and conspiracy to commit a felony, marking a significant escalation in the legal battle enveloping his tenure.

The accusations stem from a broader investigation into financial improprieties and mismanagement during his time as CBN Governor, culminating in his removal from office by President Bola Tinubu in June 2023.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the Nigerian Senate has also initiated a probe into the management and expenditure of the N30tn Ways and Means loans facilitated by the CBN during Emefiele’s governorship.

The Senate’s investigation aims to unravel the specifics of how these funds were obtained and utilized under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, with preliminary findings suggesting that the “reckless spending” of the loan has significantly contributed to the current food and security crises afflicting the nation.