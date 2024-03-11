Senate Speaks On 2024 Budget Padding Allegation

The Nigerian Senate has denied a claim made by Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, that the 2024 budget was padded with N3 trillion.

Recall that Senator Ningi, speaking on behalf of the Northern Senators’ Forum during an interview with BBC Hausa, had alleged that the National Assembly debated and passed N25 trillion as the 2024 budget and not the N28.7 trillion being implemented by the Federal Government.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator said the Northern lawmakers sought the service of a private auditor and discovered irregularities in the budget.

But in a statement over the weekend, Senate Spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, said the upper chamber is not aware of the budget padding allegation.

Adaramodu explained that the budget is a public document, which states the expected revenue and the expenditure of the country.

He asserted that there is no budget padding as far as the Senate and the National Assembly are concerned.

He said, “The national budget is a public document, which expressly states the expected revenue and the expenditure of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Senate, under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio, is not aware of any varied execution of the 2024 appropriation mandate, as approved.

“The budget presentation and approval processes were made in the public glare, while the presidential assent was also in a public ceremony. Any infractions would have been brought before the Senate, if any.

“The general public should be at rest that there is no budget padding anywhere and we are confident that the 2024 appropriation law shall be strictly executed, under strict legislative oversight.”