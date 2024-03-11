Nasarawa Senator, Abubakar Sodangi Is Dead

A former lawmaker representing Nasarawa West senatorial district, Abubakar Danso Sodangi, is dead.

According to reports, the All Progressives Congress chieftain breathed his last on Sunday at the age of 70.

Sodangi served as the Chairman of the Campaign Council for the re-election of Governor Abdullahi Sule in 2023.

Abubakar Danso Sodangi (born January 31, 1954) was elected Senator in the Nasarawa West Constituency of Nasarawa State. He took office in May 1999 and was re-elected in 2003 and 2007.

He attended the School of Primary Studies, Keffi (1977–1979) and the University of Sokoto (1979–1983), obtaining LLB (Hons).

He attended the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, where he became a Barrister at Law in May 1984.

He is a member of several professional bodies, including the Commonwealth Bar Association, the African Bar Association, the International Bar Association and the Defense Institute.

According to Daily Post, the circumstances surrounding his passing are sketchy as of the time of this report.