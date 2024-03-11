Mohbad’s Family Requests Court Mandate For DNA Test On Son

The family of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as MohBad, who passed away on September 12, 2023, due to unusual circumstances, has scheduled a date to discuss the DNA test application.

The leader of Aloba’s legal team, Monisola Odumosu, mentioned in a statement that they have all the legal tools ready to make the case successful.

The statement partly reads, “The application is at the Family Court of the Ikorodu Magistrate Court (MKD/31/FAM/2024), Joseph Aloba v. Cynthia Omowunmi Aloba. The family represented by the deceased father is seeking an order of the court directing that a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test be conducted concerning the paternity of Master Liam Aloba, an alleged son of Mr. Ilerioluwa Promise Oladimeji Aloba (deceased), in a recognised and accredited government or private medical facility within Lagos State, Nigeria, at the expense of the applicant.

“The family also sought an order directing Mrs. Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba to submit herself and Master Liam Aloba for the DNA test at any recognised and accredited government or private medical facility within Lagos State, Nigeria, at the expense of the applicant, and an order granting leave to the Chief Medical Officer/Chief Pathologist in charge of the remains of Mr. Ilerioluwa Promise Oladimeji Aloba (deceased) presently at the Military Hospital Yaba Lagos to take samples of the body of the deceased to conduct a DNA test for Master Liam Aloba.”

The legal team reassured people seeking justice for Mohbad that they’re doing their best to ensure that everything is done to achieve justice in the case.

The legal team encouraged those stirred up on social media to maintain peace, honouring the late Mohbad’s legacy of peace.