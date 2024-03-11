Oyo Govt Declares Ban On Use Of Styrofoam, Others

Oyo State government has officially prohibited the use of styrofoam for food services, storage and other related purposes.

Naija News reports that the announcement is coming a few days after the state House of Assembly urged the state government to implement this ban.

In response, the government has established the Food Safety Compliance Enforcement Task Force, which will be responsible for ensuring the enforcement of food safety regulations throughout the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, announced this Monday during the Food Safety Stakeholders Forum and the task force’s inauguration.

According to him, the government’s decision to ban styrofoam is a crucial step in maintaining and upholding food safety standards in Oyo State.

Represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Akintunde Ayinde, Ajetunmobi said, “Prevention is better and cheaper than cure; hence, people must adhere strictly to food standards to save lives in the state.

“The menace of food poisoning, indiscriminate use of chemical products for food production, processing, packaging, and other sharp practices being carried out by food business operators have become great public health concerns in the state.

“The directorate of Food, Water, and Laboratory Services is saddled with the responsibility to regulate food business operations to ensure the presentation of wholesome edibles for public consumption in the state, planned to double her efforts to monitor/inspect food business premises in the state.

“Consequently, the use of Styrofoam for food services, storage, and other related usage in the state is also banned.”

The commissioner elaborated on the task force’s plan to raise awareness among food industry stakeholders about the government’s emphasis on adhering to food safety standards.

Previously, Afusat Akande, the ministry’s director of food, water, and laboratory services, outlined the essential criteria that must be fulfilled by those involved in the food supply chain to obtain certification.

Akande specified that these criteria included obtaining regular medical fitness certificates from specified state government hospitals, providing proof of routine fumigation of production facilities by an approved consultant from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, and conducting water quality assessments by a recognized consultant from the Ministry of Health, among other requirements.

Naija News understands that the permanent secretary and head of the task force, Ayinde, has assured collaboration with the ministry to accomplish its established goal.

The task force comprises individuals from various organizations such as the state Food Safety Management Committee, the Nigeria Police Force, the Association of Table Water Producers, the Association of Canteen Workers, and many more.

The latest announcement by the Oyo State government comes two months after the Lagos State Government launched the ban on using and distributing styrofoam and other single-use plastics across the state.

Governor Alex Otti‘s led government of Abia State had also banned the use of Styrofoam foils, popularly known as ‘Take Away’.

In the statement signed and issued by the State Commissioner for Environment, Philemon Ogbonna, the government enforced the ban on the use of ‘Take Away’ as food containers in the state, emphasizing that the product had already been prohibited in other states, such as Lagos. He urged the public to stop using the foils immediately until a thorough investigation is conducted to assess the potential risks to public health.