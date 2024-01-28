Abia Joins Lagos, Bans Use Of Plastics, Styrofoam Foils

Governor Alex Otti‘s led government of Abia State has issued a ban on the use of Styrofoam foils, popularly known as ‘Take Away’.

The development was announced during the weekend by the state Ministry of Environment, Naija News reports.

In the statement signed and issued by the State Commissioner for Environment, Philemon Ogbonna, the government enforced the ban on the use of ‘Take Away’ as food containers in the state, emphasizing that the product had already been prohibited in other states, such as Lagos, and urged the public to immediately stop using the foils until a thorough investigation is conducted to assess the potential risks to public health.

During the January 2024 Clean-Up exercise in Umuahia, several individuals who violated the government’s previous directives were apprehended and penalized, this news platform understands.

These offenders, found in various areas of the State capital during the designated environmental sanitation hours, were engaged in either trading or loitering, which goes against the government’s regulations.

Nevertheless, the cleanup effort demonstrated a commendable level of adherence as numerous residents diligently cleared their gutters, while trucks allocated by the State government efficiently removed the accumulated waste.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s led government of Lagos State has declared a further three-week extension to implementing the prohibition on styrofoam and other disposable plastics.

The latest development was confirmed in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, Naija News reports.

In the statement released through his official X handle last week, the commissioner emphasized that the state’s priority lies in the welfare of its inhabitants rather than the financial gains obtained from styrofoam production.

“As a responsible government, the lives of the residents are far more important than the profit producers set to make from the continuous production of styrofoam,” he stated.

Naija News reports that the Lagos state government initially announced the immediate ban on styrofoam and other single-use plastics on January 21, citing concerns for the environment and public health.

Wahab emphasized that these products pose a significant threat to the ecosystem, especially during the rainy season.

Styrofoam, made from styrene, a petroleum-based material, is commonly used in the production of food containers.

In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified styrene as a probable carcinogen, indicating an increased risk of cancer associated with its usage.

Despite previous restrictions on styrofoam usage in Lagos, Wahab confirmed the state’s determination to enforce the ban.

He highlighted the extensive damage caused by single-use plastics to public infrastructure, particularly during and after the rainy season. The commissioner also acknowledged the detrimental effects of styrofoam on human lives, the ecosystem, aquatic life, and the overall environmental nuisance.