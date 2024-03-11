‘It’s Deeply Disconcerting’ – Peter Obi Speaks On 2024 Budget Padding Allegation

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed his views on the alleged padding of the 2024 budget with N3 trillion.

Recall that Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central in the National Assembly, had alleged that the National Assembly debated and passed N25 trillion as the 2024 budget instead of the N28.7 trillion being implemented by the Federal Government.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator, in an interview with BBC Hausa last Friday, said the Northern lawmakers sought the service of a private auditor and discovered irregularities in the budget.

However, in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga faulted Ningi’s claim on the 2024 budget.

Onanuga stated that the Nigerian government allowed the National Assembly to increase the national budget by N1.2 trillion in the spirit of democracy.

Reacting to the development in an X post on Sunday, Obi called on the Presidency and the National Assembly to explain the discrepancies of budget padding to the sum of N3 trillion.

The former Governor of Anambra said the allegation is worrying because the amount involved represents over 10% of the national budget.

Obi also decried the lack of transparency and accountability in managing public funds, stressing that it breaches Nigerians’ trust.

He wrote: “I find it deeply disconcerting and a matter of grave concern and even shameful to read about the alleged N3 trillion discrepancy between the budget approved by the Nigerian Senate and the one being implemented by the presidency.

“One Senator claims there is a separate budget, allegedly containing the N3 trillion, that differs from what was passed by the National Assembly.

“This alleged discrepancy is especially worrying because it represents over 10% of our national budget (estimated at N29 trillion) and is more than the combined education (N1.54 trillion) and health (N1.38 trillion) official budgets.

“We also deserve full accountability of all our scarce resources placed in public trust. Therefore, we, the Nigerian people, demand a public explanation from both the National Assembly and the Presidency regarding the purpose and process of adding this alleged N3 trillion.”