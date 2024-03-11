I Now Have Female Genitals – Bobrisky Opens Up

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky , recently disclosed to the public that he has transitioned to possess female genitals.

Naija News reports that the crossdresser has undergone a series of cosmetic surgeries to make him look more feminine.

He explained that his male organs had been removed even before he proceeded with his breast augmentation.

Some months ago, the lifestyle influencer purportedly underwent surgery to enhance his breast size, a transformation he has confidently exhibited in his photos.

He implored Nigerians to recognize his feminine identity, highlighting his preference for being addressed as a woman.

“Let me officially break d news. I now have a v……. Have taken off the other even before my boobs surgery.

“So address me as a woman cos we all girls collect prick d same way,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the crossdresser advised Nigerians to focus on their hard work instead of solely relying on President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies for their financial struggles.

He shared this thought on his Instagram, saying Nigerians suffer because they didn’t plan for their future and calling them lazy.

He bragged that he wouldn’t be troubled by the hard times, even if the naira went up to N3,000 per $1.

He reminded Nigerians about the times they laughed at him and called him names while he worked hard and dressed like a woman.

He said, “Work hard when ur mate are working hard, no they prefer to troll you. Don’t hide under Tinubu; No be Tinubu regime send you not to prepare for ur future.

“When I was busy working hard, you were calling me names, bla bla, now time for exam don reach.“