A former Minister of State for Health and immediate-past chairman of the pan-Northern socio-political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Gabriel Aduku, is dead.

According to Leadership, Aduku died on Monday morning in the United States of America (USA) following a brief illness.

Aduku, who hails from Kogi State and holds the traditional title of Amana Ogohi 1, Ata Igala of the Igala kingdom.

Recall that Aduku emerged as the National Chairman of ACF in May 2023 following the departure of the former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe, and served briefly in that capacity.

In December of the same year, he was removed and replaced by Mamman Osman, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), following a series of allegations against him ahead of the 2023 general election.

The immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has rated the performance of his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, barely a year in office.

According to Buhari, the former Governor of Lagos State, has done wonderfully well since the assumption of office nine months ago.

Naija News reports that the former president made this remark when he received the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi and members of the management team of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Daura, Katsina state, at the weekend.