‘Get The Best Hands Into Your Cabinet’ – ACF Sends Message To Tinubu

Northern socio-cultural and political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has called on President Bola Tinubu to recruit the best brains into his administration.

In a congratulatory message on Wednesday, the chairman of the Forum, Gabriel Yakubu Aduku, said the recruitment of the best hands is needed to move the country to its desired destination.

The ACF chairman, who congratulated President Tinubu on his inauguration, said he has a penchant for locating the best people to get the job done and mentoring them to greatness.

Aduku also congratulated the Muhammadu Buhari government and the entire Nigerians for yet another successful transition from one civilian administration to another.

He said, “First of all, on behalf of the members of the Board of Trustees, National Executive Council and the National Working Committee, I congratulate our new president, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria on the 29th of May, 2021.

“I also congratulate the outgone administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire Nigerians for yet another successful transition from one civilian administration to another.

“One thing you cannot take from the new president is his eagle eyes for locating the best brains to get the job done. And that’s mostly what it takes to move this country to its desired destination, which he is notable for. And so, with the cooperation of all Nigerians to pull in the same direction, the administration shall enjoy huge success in the end.”