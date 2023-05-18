Goodluck Jonathan’s Ex-Minister Emerges ACF Chairman

A former Minister of Health Gabriel Aduku has emerged as the new chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

Naija News reports that Aduku served in the administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Aduku replaced a former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, whose tenure ended in March.

Aduku, who hails from Kogi State and holds the traditional title of Amana Ogohi 1, Ata Igala of the Igala kingdoman, is to serve for another three years.

The current Secretary-General of the ACF, Murtala Aliyu retains his position. He’s the Matallawen of Gombe.

Speaking at a press briefing after the NEC meeting, the Secretary of the ACF Leadership Selection Committee, Burka Zarma said that the appointment of Aduku was unanimously endorsed by the members.

Zarma said, “at its meeting held at the National headquarters on Wednesday, 17th of May, 2023, the NEC approved the appointment of Architect Gabriel Yakubu Aduku as the new Chairman of the Forum.

“He takes over from Chief Audu Ogbe whose tenure has expired. Also, at the same meeting, the appointment of Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, the Secretary General of ACF was renewed for a second term of three years.

“It should be noted that the 21 members National Working Committee of ACF was dissolved following the expiration of their tenure. A new Committee is being considered and will be released soon.”