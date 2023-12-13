Yahaya Bello Not Behind Adiku’s Removal As Chairman – ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has denied claims that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State was responsible for removing Gabriel Aduku as its National Chairman.

Recall that Aduku had expressed dissatisfaction over recent political violence ahead of the recently concluded Kogi governorship election, saying the election may not hold if the violence continues unaddressed.

Aduku, who also doubles as chairman of the Kogi East Elders’ Forum, recently threw his weight behind one of the governorship candidates in the November Kogi governorship election.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, ACF’s Publicity Secretary, Tukur Mohammad-Baba, said Bello did not influence the removal of Adiku as the chairman because he was initially selected and not elected.

The ACF spokesman added that he was sacked by the forum’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Working Committee (NWC) at a joint meeting on Tuesday.

He said: “My apologies, but no ACF Chairman was elected as such.

“A set of persons were selected and presented but were never inaugurated.

“Whosoever that was not inaugurated today simply did not make it in the final list as presented by the leadership selection committee.

“The list was reviewed by ACF’s Leadership Selection Committee; it is the final list that was now presented, approved by the joint assembly and inaugurated.”