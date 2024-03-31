Easter Day: Arewa Group Sends Message Of Hope To Nigerians Amid Economic Hardship

Advertisement

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has felicitated with the Christian community on the occasion of the 2024 Easter Day celebrations, urging Nigerians to remain hopeful despite the current economic hardship.

In a statement released on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad-Baba, the ACF acknowledged the Easter celebration as a significant event marking the conclusion of the 40-day Lent Period.

It said this period encompasses sacrifice, fasting, devotion, compassion, goodwill, and profound contemplation of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.

National Publicity Secretary of the forum, it was expressed that the ACF joins in solidarity with everyone during this sacred season, which represents God’s grace and mercy.

Advertisement

The statement further acknowledges that these celebrations occur during a challenging period for all Nigerians, as they face economic, social, and political difficulties, as well as insecurity and other existential challenges.

“Even under the best of times, communities face dire socio-economic conditions, disappointing political representation, corruption, nepotism, among others, egregious ingredients for tough lives for Northern communities specifically,” the statement explained.

The ACF said while it is easy to send arms flailing up in agony, the people cannot and should not lose hope or surrender to despair.

Advertisement

“The occasion of the remembrance of the life and times of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace and Hope, provides reason to look up to God Almighty, for emancipation from humankind’s tribulations and trials,” the statement added.

ACF has urged the Christian Ecclesia to offer prayers for peace, security, and economic revival in Nigeria. Additionally, they have requested God’s intervention to bless Nigeria’s leaders with faith, strength, Divine Love, and Wisdom.

It is hoped that these qualities will guide them in governing the country with righteous intentions and actions.

Advertisement