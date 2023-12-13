ACF Names Osuman As New Chairman To Replace Adiku

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has named Mamman Osuman the new chairman of the Northern socio-cultural organisation.

Naija News reports that Osuman replaces Gabriel Adiku as the ACF chairman, who was sacked by the forum’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Working Committee (NWC) at a joint meeting on Tuesday.

The appointment of Osuman and the new leadership of the forum was contained in a communique released on Tuesday.

The communique reads, “The meeting endorsed the leadership for ACF, which was approved and inaugurated as follows: Chairman BOT, Alhaji Bashir Mohammed Dalhatu, Deputy Chairman, BOT, Senator Fred Orti, Vice Chairman, BOT, Amb. Ibrahim Mai Sule, Chairman, NEC, Mamman Mike Osman and Secretary General, Alhaji Murtala Aliyu.”

According to the communique, Osuman, in his acceptance speech, paid tribute to the founding members of ACF and pledged to reinvigorate a new forum that will be different in outlook and impact.

“The meeting also received a goodwill message from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. George Akume, who also urged the ACF to provide the needed leadership for ushering a new Northern Nigeria in its bid to overcome the multi-faceted social and economic problems, as well as for unity,” the communique added.