Ex-Cameroon Coach, Conceicao Maybe The Next Coach For Super Eagles

A former coach of the Cameroon national team, Antonio Conceicao, maybe the next coach for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Naija News learnt that Conceicao has officially applied to become the head coach of the Nigerian national team, known as the Super Eagles.

According to a report from SCORENigeria, Conceicao is one of the top coaches who have shown interest in leading the three-time African champions.

He previously managed the Cameroon team from 2019 to 2022 and achieved a commendable third-place finish at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

With experience coaching in Portugal, Romania, and Saudi Arabia, Conceicao brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.

Recall that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) recently announced the vacancy for the Super Eagles head coach position and invited interested coaches to submit their applications.

The position became vacant following the termination of contracts with Portuguese professional coach, Jose Peseiro.

Naija News reports that Peseiro’s contract ended after leading the Super Eagles to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Jo Bonfrere, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to appoint Emmanuel Amuneke as the head coach of the National team.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian Super Eagles are without a coach a few weeks before their international friendly against Ghana and Mali later this month.

The NFF got into this situation after the contract of Jose Peseiro expired on February 29, less than three weeks after the Portuguese tactician led Nigeria to a second-place finish at the 2023 AFCON on February 11.

The NFF has since announced that the federation is seeking a new coach for the Super Eagles and Jo Bonfrere has made a recommendation to them.

In an interview with the Voice Of Nigeria (VON), Jo Bonfrere said he is ready to be Emmanuel Amuneke‘s technical assistant if the former under-17 coach is appointed the Super Eagles head coach.

When asked if he agrees that the current Super Eagles setup deserves a Nigerian coach, Jo Bonfrere said, “Yes, I agree Nigeria needs a local coach at the moment. Not a foreigner.

“But the country will have everything to gain if the authorities should appoint Emmanuel Amuneke for the job. I know him very well.

“He has a very strong mentality. He has the discipline and technical savvy to achieve results. In fact, if the Federation calls me to provide technical backup to Amuneke, I will gladly accept the task.”

Recall that Jo Bonfrere was the head coach of the Super Eagles in two dispensations. He first led the national team between 1995 and 1996. He then returned to take charge of the team between 1999 to 2001.

The Dutch tactician helped Nigeria to win the 1996 Olympics and finish second in the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations.

Though he went on to coach several other clubs and countries across the world, especially in Asia, the 77-year-old Dutch tactician has never recorded the success he had in Nigeria anywhere else.

As for Emmanuel Amuneke, he was part of the first set of the golden generation of Nigerian footballers. He scored two goals in four games during the 1994 World Cup.