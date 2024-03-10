Tinubu Sends Message To Nigerians As Ramadan Fasting Commences

President Bola Tinubu in the spirit of the Ramadan fasting has called upon affluent individuals across the nation to extend a helping hand to the less fortunate members of society.

The President’s call was made in Kano on Sunday during the inauguration of the distribution of 140 truck-loads of rice, a generous donation by Senator Abdullahi Yari as a tribute to the President.

The President, represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Print Media, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, lauded the philanthropic gesture by Yari, emphasizing its significance in providing much-needed relief to individuals struggling during these challenging times.

“All over the world, leadership belongs to more than one person. There is a need to always help the vulnerable in society,” Tinubu remarked, highlighting the collective responsibility towards aiding the indigent.

The gesture of donating 140 trucks of rice, which are branded with Yari’s name and picture, is aimed at reaching out to the less-privileged, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, when acts of charity and compassion are profoundly encouraged in Islam.

The President further stated that such contributions play a crucial role in mitigating the hardships faced by many, fostering a sense of unity and collective progress towards a better Nigeria.

Additionally, President Tinubu urged Nigerians to dedicate their prayers during Ramadan to the unity, peace, and advancement of the country, underscoring the importance of solidarity and harmony in these trying times.

Dr. Abubakar Danburam, representing Senator Yari at the event, disclosed that the donation comprises 84,000 bags of 50kg rice, intended to benefit at least 500,000 households across the North.