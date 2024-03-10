Shettima Meets With Parents Of Abducted Kaduna Pupils, Assures Of Minors Safe Return

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has met with the representatives of families of students abducted and leaders of the Kuriga community in Kaduna State.

Recall that over 280 students of LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State were abducted on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting on Saturday at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna, Shettima assured of the government’s resolve to ensure the students are rescued.

Shettima said President Tinubu has instructed security agencies to leave no stone unturned until all the kids are rescued while urging the media to be circumspect in their reportage about the incident.

He noted that the President is personally pained by the unfortunate incident, assuring however that Tinubu is equal to the task of securing the country.

He said, “I am here at the behest of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, to empathise, to solidarize with the Government and people of Kaduna over the sad incident of the kidnapping of our school kids. The President was personally pained by what happened and he has instructed the security agencies to leave no stone unturned until we return our kids to their parents.

“He (President) is in regular contact with the Governor of Kaduna State. Today, so far, he has spoken with the governor four times; he has spoken with me three times about the rescue of the kids.

“But as rightly captured by His Excellency, discretion is better. I will align with His Excellency and appeal to our friends in the media. You are all stakeholders in the Nigeria project; let us be very selective in our choice of reporting for the interest of our kids who are not currently with us.

“Once again, on behalf of my principal, President @officialABAT, please, accept our heartfelt sympathy over the travails that have befallen our people. Be rest assured that the President is equal to the tasks. The very essence of the existence of government is to secure the lives and property of the citizenry.

“He has tasked the entire security architecture in the country to go all out and get back our kids safely.”

In his remarks, Governor Uba Sani thanked Shettima for the visit as well as the untiring efforts of the Federal Government towards the safe return of the abducted students.

The governor expressed optimism that all the children would return unhurt and appealed to the media not to sensationalize or politicize the incident, noting that such could jeopardize the ongoing rescue efforts by security forces.