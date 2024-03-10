Ramadan Fast: Group ‘Protest’ Curfew On Tricycle Operators In Taraba

The Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has been urged to reconsider the curfew imposed on tricycle operators in Jalingo, the state capital.

As the 2024 Ramadan Fast commences today, the Wake-Wake Association has called upon the Governor to stop the ban, emphasizing the need to lift the ban in light of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, which is set to begin on Monday.

In a statement signed by chairman Umar Sani Bello, the group highlighted the difficulties faced by tricycle operators due to the curfew.

They stressed that the restrictions significantly impact people’s movement, especially during important religious activities like Tafsir and Tahajjudi. Bello further explained that Tafsir sessions often run late into the evening, sometimes starting as late as 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

During the final 10 nights of Ramadan, he mentioned that Tahajjudi prayers are performed, usually between 12:30 am and 4:00 am. He also pointed out that the current curfew restricts access to mosques and hinders people from attending these important gatherings.

Through Bello, the group emphasized the importance of unrestricted movement, especially during the late evening and early morning, to allow individuals to fulfil their religious duties without any obstacles.

They expressed their belief that Governor Kefas would take into consideration the challenges faced by the Muslim community and promptly lift the curfew on tricycle operators during Ramadan.