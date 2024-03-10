Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 10th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 10th March 2024.

The PUNCH: The threats of clampdown on bandits and terrorists abducting schoolchildren seem to have little or no effect on the terrorists as 15 pupils of an Islamiya school in Sokoto State were kidnapped in the early hours of Saturday. This comes after Thursday’s abduction of 287 schoolchildren in Kaduna State. On Wednesday, over 200 Internally Displaced Persons were kidnapped from their camp in Borno State.

Vanguard: It was the end of an era as the late Dr. Herbert Wigwe, the co-founder and Chief Executive of Access Bank Group; his wife, Chizoba, and 29-year-old son, Chizzy, were laid to rest in a private cemetery. The burial ground is located within the sprawling private home he built inside the premises of the Wigwe University in his country home of Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Nation: Trouble is brewing in the Senate after the Northern Senators Forum yesterday accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio and his associates of padding the 2024 budget to the tune of N3 trillion.

Daily Trust: The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has said that President Bola Tinubu has directed the Nigerian Customs Service to return all seized grains to their owners for onward retailing in the Nigerian markets

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.