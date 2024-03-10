Nigeria Can Make More Money From Cassava – Says Tinubu’s Minister, Nnaji

Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has said that the country can earn a lot of money from Cassava if it is well exploited, Naija News reports.

Nnaji highlighted that Nigeria holds the title of being the largest cassava producer globally, with an annual production of approximately 34 million tons.

Furthermore, the Minister expressed optimism that this production would further increase through the implementation of improved and pest-resistant varieties.

During a recent visit to the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) in Lagos, Nnaji had the opportunity to tour various sections of the agency.

Notably, he inspected the cassava processing lines, which yield a wide range of primary products. Additionally, he observed the paper production unit, which utilizes biowastes instead of wood, thereby contributing to the fight against deforestation.

The Minister also visited the metal fabrication centre, which houses a diverse selection of lathe machines.

Furthermore, Nnaji examined the bottled palm wine, which boasts a shelf life of approximately six months. Overall, his visit highlighted the significant potential of cassava and the various avenues through which Nigeria can harness its economic benefits.

The Minister urged entrepreneurs and manufacturers to seek out domestic sources for necessary raw materials, machinery, and spare parts, such as FIIRO and other agencies under the Ministry.

He emphasized his strategy of constructing pilot plants for certain products to promote and attract investment in the commercialization of Research and Development outcomes.

During her speech, the Director-General, Dr. Jummai Adamu, provided a comprehensive overview of the institute’s history, programs, and projects through a visual presentation.

The presentation showcased various products developed by the institute, including agro-sacks made from banana fibre, cosmetics, and soaps derived from Neem (Dogonyaro) leaves, among others.

The Director-General highlighted that FIIRO’s primary objective is to contribute to Nigeria’s industrialization by identifying uses for the country’s raw materials and enhancing local production techniques.