Making bread with cassava flour is an excellent alternative for those seeking gluten-free options or looking to experiment with different flour types.

Cassava, also known as yuca, is a root vegetable widely consumed in various parts of the world and processed into flour that can be used as a substitute for traditional wheat flour.

Here’s a detailed guide on how to use cassava to make bread:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups cassava flour

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1 teaspoon baking soda

– 2 teaspoons baking powder

– 1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature (or coconut oil for a dairy-free option)

– 2 large eggs, room temperature

– 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

– 1/2 cup warm water

– 2 tablespoons honey or sugar (optional, for a hint of sweetness)

Instructions:

1. Preheat Oven and Prepare Pan:

Begin by preheating your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a bread loaf pan with a bit of butter or oil to prevent the bread from sticking.

2. Mix Dry Ingredients:

In a large mixing bowl, sift together the cassava flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder. This ensures there are no lumps and helps to aerate the flour, making the bread lighter.

3. Cream Butter and Eggs:

In another bowl, use an electric mixer to cream the butter until smooth. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition until the mixture is light and fluffy. If you’re using honey or sugar, add it during this step.

4. Combine Wet and Dry Ingredients:

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing slowly to incorporate. The mixture might be a bit thicker than traditional wheat flour dough.

5. Add Apple Cider Vinegar and Water:

Stir in the apple cider vinegar, then slowly add the warm water to the mixture, blending until you achieve a smooth, consistent batter. Depending on the absorbency of your cassava flour, you might need to adjust the amount of water slightly to get the right texture.

6. Pour into Prepared Pan:

Transfer the batter into your greased loaf pan, smoothing the top with a spatula. Tap the pan lightly on a countertop to remove any air bubbles.

7. Bake:

Place the pan in the preheated oven and bake for about 50-60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean.

8. Cool:

After baking, let the bread cool in the pan for about 10-15 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely. This step is crucial as it helps the bread set and makes it easier to slice.

9. Serve:

Once cooled, slice the bread and serve. Cassava bread has a slightly different texture from wheat bread, being denser and with a unique flavor profile.