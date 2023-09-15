Enugu Gov Mbah Reacts To Supreme Court Verdict

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment that upheld his election.

Recall that the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Uche Naji, approached Supreme Court after the Enugu State Governorship Tribunal and Appeal Court dismissed his petition for contravening several provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

The five-man panel led by Justice Tijani Abubakar told Nnaji that his arguments are fundamentally defective which led to the dismissal of his appeal.

Reacting to the verdict, the Head of Peter Mbah Media Office, Dan Nwomeh, described Nnaji as a vexatious litigant and nothing more.

He wrote: “The Nigerian Supreme Court today threw out the appeal filed by the APC, and its guber candidate, Uche Nnaji, challenging the victory of Governor Peter Mbah of PDP in the March 18 governorship election in Enugu State.

“Nnaji’s petition was quite vexatious, having polled 14,575 votes against Mbah’s 160,895 votes to come a distant 4th in the election.

“But Nnaji wanted the court to disqualify Mbah and the other candidates that came 2nd and 3rd, insisting he was the only one qualified to run for the election and should therefore be declared winner.

“Both the tribunal and Court of Appeal dismissed the case, but he proceeded to the apex court, which today upheld the decisions of the 2 courts.”