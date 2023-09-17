PHOTOS: Nigeria Signs MOU With Cuba On Innovation, Science, Technology Development

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government on behalf of Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cuba to further enhance collaboration in the field of Innovation, Science and Technology between the two countries.

Naija News understands that the Minister of Innovation, Science & Technology, Uche Nnaji, signed the MOU on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the G77+China Summit at Hotel Palco La Habana. The event was said to be the high point of Nigeria’s participation at the summit.

See more photos below:

Earlier, Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, said international cooperation is needed to tackle the challenges facing the world.

Naija News reports that Shettima stated this while addressing world leaders at the ongoing G77+China leaders’ summit in Cuba.

In a statement released on Saturday, Shettma’s spokesman, Olusola Abiola, quoted the VP to have said that the tension in some parts of the world must not be allowed to prevent countries from forging a mutually beneficial path to progress.

He said: “We must always remember that cooperation is our compass and the most realistic path towards maximizing the opportunities and resolving challenges before us.

“We must not allow geopolitical tensions in any corner of the world to deter us from forging a collective and mutually advantageous path forward, a roadmap of shared prosperity and progress.

“Allow me to reiterate Nigeria’s commitment to partnering with our fellow member nations of the G77 and China.

“We shall champion initiatives that harness the potential of science, technology, and innovation to confront economic challenges, particularly within the global South.

Shettima also underscored the role played by science, technology and innovation in resolving challenges from the past to the present.

He added: “Throughout history, science and technology have shaped the course of nations.

“The phases of the Industrial Revolution, from the first to the fourth, and from mechanization to automation, have determined the prosperity of those nations.

“It is crucial to acknowledge that the developing world found itself at a disadvantage in the earliest phases of these transformations, struggling to compete fairly as these revolutions swept across the globe.”