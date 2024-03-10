‘I’m Not A Typical APC Person To Say Things Are Jolly In Nigeria’ – El-Rufai

The lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Bello El-Rufai, has declared that the situation in Nigeria under the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not jolly.

He said unlike the typical APC person, he won’t say everything is okay in the country at the moment.

The lawmaker, who is the son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, however, said he believes in the abilities and capabilities of President Bola Tinubu to turn things around for the better.

According to him, Nigeria has had many accidental Presidents, but Tinubu is not one of them.

Speaking during a chat on the latest edition of the Mic on podcast with Seun Okinbaloye, El-Rufai expressed optimism that things would soon get better.

In his words, “I’m not the typical APC person to come out and say things are jolly, they are not. I think they will get better, I think Asiwaju is probably the most experienced politician we’ve had as president.

“We’ve had many accidental presidents but he kind of prepared for this. You know in a similar way that President Babangida prepared to be Head of State through the scheming in the military, Asiwaju prepared for this.

“We have a blueprint to say this is what he did. That is why some us didn’t follow the Governor (Peter) Obi wave.”