El-Rufai Not Anti-Christian, Doesn’t Care About Opinions – Son

The son of former Kaduna State Governor, Bello El-Rufai has refuted claims that his father, Nasir El-Rufai, is anti-Christian.

Refuting claims that his father is anti-Christian while speaking on a now-viral podcast with Seun Okinbaloye, the young El-Rufai disclosed that the closest person to his father is a Christian from Cross Rivers state, Peter Jones.

Further solidifying his argument that his father was not anti-Christian, Bello argued that while his father was the Minister in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, he demolished both mosques and churches.

Naija News reports that he further revealed that his father is a very simple person who does not go out of his way to change what people think about him.

Bello said, “My father is a very simple person who’s been stereotyped a lot. I got a video of him where people say this or that about him without even knowing him.

“My father does not go out of his way to change what people think about him. He doesn’t really care.

“There’s a perception that he’s anti-Christian. But, the closest person to him since we (children) were four years old was a man from Cross River State, Peter Jones.

“Religion is personal to us. As minister of the Federal Capital Territory, he demolished mosques. The imam said he hated Islam.

“He demolished churches and the Christians said he hated Christians. Maybe, it is the wrong imams and pastors who have issues, not him.”