Court Sentences Two Abia Vigilante Members To Death By Hanging Over Alleged Murder

Two individuals, Ugochukwu Amaugo and Udo Ogba Oka, who are members of the Abia Vigilante Group (Bakassi), have been sentenced to death by hanging for the crime of murder.

Naija News reports that this verdict was delivered by the Abia High Court in Ukwa.

The trial had been ongoing for a period of 11 years, with the convicts being accused of causing the death of two young individuals named Temple Nwakanma and Martins Azih.

The incident reportedly occurred near Osisioma Junction, located on the outskirts of Aba. Justice Chibuzo Ahuchaogu found Amaugo and Oka guilty and convicted them due to their failure to provide sufficient evidence regarding the fate and whereabouts of Nwakanma and Azih.

According to Leadership, throughout the trial, the criminals asserted that they apprehended the young individuals in 2013 due to their possession of firearms, cartridges, and knives.

However, according to their account, while transporting the detainees to their headquarters in Umuahia, the capital of the state, they encountered some soldiers at Abia Tower.

The said soldiers reportedly proceeded to interrogate the youths and subsequently took them into their custody.

The convicts maintained that they were unaware of the soldiers’ identities and were not provided with any handover notes regarding the youths.

However, the Nigerian Army refuted any knowledge of the incident in their defence, leaving the fate of the young individuals still unknown.