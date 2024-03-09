Why Buhari Did Not Implement Orosanye’s Report – Former Minister, Shittu

Former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has claimed that Steven Oronsaye’s report was not presented to former President Muhammadu Buhari during his tenure.

Shittu, who was a minister during Buhari’s first term in office between 2015 and 2019, explained that the report was not brought to Buhari’s attention, hence it not being implemented.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday, Shittu explained that since nobody brought up the report, there was no need to look into it.

According to him, “The report had been with the previous government (Jonathan’s) but they didn’t do anything. Nobody brought it to our (Buhari government’s) attention, at least not when I was there. So, the issue never came up for discussion at the Federal Executive Council meeting at all. If nobody brought it and there were no complaints, we didn’t have cause to look at it at all.”

Naija News reports that there was a controversy over the report since the Federal Government approved the implementation of some of its recommendations to reduce the cost of governance.

Twenty-nine government agencies are expected to be merged, even as eight parastatals will be subsumed into eight other agencies.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, Shittu said that civil servants should not be afraid of job losses, adding that only politicians would be affected.

“We must avoid or do away with duplication of services because that would increase the cost of governance. When we talk about some people losing jobs, I think that national interest is more important than personal interest, and I don’t see any civil servant losing his job on that,” he stressed.