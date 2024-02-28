Oronsaye Report: FG Speaks On Retrenching Workers

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, has said that the implementation of the 12-year-old Steve Oronsaye report will not lead to the retrenchment of workers.

He stated that the essence of the implementation was not to retrench workers but to maximise the agencies’ effectiveness and efficiency and reduce costs.

Idris disclosed this during his remarks at the Ministerial Press Briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the Federal Executive on Monday approved the implementation of the recommendations of the Oronsaye panel on the restructuring and rationalisation of the Federal Government’s agencies and commissions.

The government said the implementation of the policy would involve the merging, subsuming, and scrapping of agencies with similar functions.

Sharing more details on the development, the Information Minister said, “There are some aspects of the report that have been reviewed, but those aspects that have to do with merging, scrapping, and subsuming have already been undertaken.

“Now, the whole idea is that the government wants to reduce costs and improve service delivery.

“That does not necessarily mean that government is out to retrench workers and throw people into the labour market. That is not the original intention of the government.

“The intention is that efficiency has to be brought in, because, some of these agencies are actually having an overlap in their operations. We are doing this for people to have the benefit of democracy.”