Why Are You Overprotecting Tinubu, Do You Have Something To Hide ? – Dalung Knocks Nuhu Ribadu

A former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, has accused the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, of trying to overprotect President Bola Tinubu.

He argued that Tinubu’s supporters were constantly deploying maximum energy to go after anybody who expressed genuine concern for the situation in the country.

Dalung shared his reservations during an interview on Arise Television.

He insisted that Ribadu’s blame game shows that he has something to hide, adding that he and others were trying to make the President inaccessible.

According to him, “President Tinubu’s presidency appeared not to be distinguishable from the same grip of power and fortification by people within the corridors of power. I say this because if you gauge their statements and body language, they tend to over-protect the President and deploy maximum energy to go after anybody who may even be genuinely expressing concern that needs to be addressed.

“I will begin with the National Security Adviser, who has no business to begin to champion a campaign of blame game because he introduced this. That signifies that he has something to hide from Nigerians, and he is trying to over-protect the President. So, there are people who have made the presidency inaccessible. I’m trying to back up what I said with facts when Plateau State was burning, and they were killing people.”

Speaking further, Dalung explained that he and a delegation of Fulani-Hausa Christian leaders decided to meet with Ribadu concerning the situation in the country.

However, the former minister claimed that the NSA refused to pick his calls and reply to his WhatsApp messages.

“As a leader, I rallied round opinion leaders among the Fulani-Hausa Christian leaders and we discussed and decided that we should meet the National Security Adviser.

“They trusted me with the responsibility of moving them and this delegation included serving members of the state House of Assembly. We drove to the office of the National Security Adviser and they stopped us at the gate and insisted that we must get clearance by calling him.

“I made several calls which he didn’t pick and I sent several messages and he didn’t respond. I sent several WhatsApp messages and he didn’t respond. At the end of the day, this delegation with all its noble ambition went back to Jos,” he added.