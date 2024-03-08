Tinubu Didn’t Advise Buhari Govt To Print Naira To Save Economy – Presidency

The Presidency has denied a claim that President Bola Tinubu advised the Muhammadu Buhari administration to print N22.7 trillion.

Recall that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, had attributed the current inflationary pressures in Nigeria to the massive printing of currency during Buhari’s tenure, which he claims was executed “without productivity.”

This statement was made during a critical session with the Senate Committee on Finance on Wednesday, where the minister outlined the fiscal challenges confronting the nation.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Edun disclosed plans for a comprehensive audit of the N22.7 trillion that was reportedly printed aimlessly, underlining a move towards transparency and accountability in the country’s economic management.

Reacting to the disclosure, Paul Ibe, the spokesman of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, faulted the minister’s remark, stressing that President Tinubu encouraged Buhari to take such an irresponsible path in 2020.

But in a post via his official X handle on Thursday, presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, denied the claim made by Atiku’s aide.

Onanuga stated that President Tinubu never advised or encouraged the Buhari government to print more money to save the economy.

He said Tinubu did not advise the Buhari administration to print the Naira as erroneously reported in 2020, adding that he provided a clarification a day after the false report came out.

He wrote: “President Tinubu did not advise the Buhari administration to print Naira, the way it was erroneously reported in 2020. He provided a clarification in Thisday of 30 March 2020, a day after the false report came out.”