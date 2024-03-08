Netizens Knock Wigwe’s Daughter For ‘Disrespecting’ VP Kashim Shettima During Family’s Memorial

Netizens have berated Tochi Wigwe, the daughter of late Herbert Wigwe, for failing to stand and greet Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

Naija News reports that an X user identified as Sadiq Jibrin Gadah had taken to the platform to call out Tochi for failing to show her respects to Shettima during one of the events organized to mourn her father, Herbert Wigwe, mother, Chizoba Wigwe, and brother, Chizzy Wigwe, who died in a helicopter crash on their way to the Super Bowl.

The netizen shared photos of former VP Yemi Osinbajo and businessman Aliko Dangote standing to shake hands with Shettima.

He wrote: “Same Man, different regard. Whoever that girl is,she lacks proper home training. You don’t shake a person old enough to be your father while seating down.”

A couple of other X users from the North also berated the grieving daughter.

However, other netizens insisted that the young lady was grieving and should be left alone.

Herbert Wigwe’s Daughter Tearfully Reveals What Her Late Brother Saved Her Name With On His Phone

Meanwhile, Tochi has paid a heartfelt tribute to her brother, Chizi Wigwe, during his memorial service.

In the tribute shared on TikTok and read by one of her friends, Tochi reminisced about the memories they shared together as siblings.

She revealed that her brother saved her name on his phone as ‘Tochi’s sister’ while she saved his number with an ATM emoji.

According to her, someone had asked her brother why he saved her name like that and he responded with “Who wouldn’t want Tochi as sister?” The heartbroken girl went ahead to laud her late brother for being more than a friend and confidant to her while still alive.

In her words, “I’ve been grappling with the words to honour Chizi since I received the devastating news. But on Thursday evening around 7:03 pm, I felt a whisper of silence, a sign that nudged me to express what was in my heart.

“It feels as though God meticulously designed Chizi and me to be siblings. I used to joke that if we weren’t related we would either be sworn enemies or inseparable best friends. Chizi you were not just my brother, you were my confidant, my partner in crime, my best friend.

“I am forever grateful to have experienced a bond with you that transcends words, a love that was unwavering, a sense of protection that was ever constant. Though we must part for now, I take solace in the belief that we will reunite someday. “Until then, my corporate rockstar rest easy and continue to watch over me from above. You forever reside in my heart. I love you, Chizi.”