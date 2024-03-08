Fani-Kayode Reacts To Borno, Kaduna Abductions

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lamented the kidnapping of female Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and students in Borno and Kaduna respectively.

In a post via his official X handle on Friday, the former minister said the two kidnap incidents were deeply troubling and condemnable.

He condemned the shameful and cowardly abductions and called for the summary execution and extra-judicial elimination of all terrorists and kidnappers.

Fani-Kayode called for the immediate rescue of the women in Borno and students in Kaduna State.

He wrote: “Events in Gamboru Ngala in Borno State, Northern Nigeria where dozens of women were abducted by terrorists a few days ago and in Kuriga, Kaduna state where no less than 280 school girls were abducted from their school again by terrorists in the early hours of this morning are deeply troubling.

“My heart goes out to the women and young girls that were kidnapped, to their husbands, parents and relatives, to Governor Uba Sani (@ubasanius) of Kaduna, to Governor Babagana Zulum (@ProfZulum) of Borno and to the leaders, traditional rulers and people of both states.

“I wholeheartedly condemn these shameful and cowardly abductions and I call for the summary execution and extrajudicial elimination of all terrorists and kidnappers.

“This is a WAR and we must fight it courageously, vigorously and mercilessly and take NO prisoners!

“Every single one of these cruel, callous, bloodthirsty and evil terrorist beasts that target, murder and abduct our innocent and defenceless women and children and that terrorise our people must be utterly crushed, decimated and annihilated and, in a glorious hail of gunfire and bombs despatched back to hell where they belong.

“I have no doubt that these attacks and abductions are being co-ordinated by forces both within and outside Nigeria in an attempt to destabilise our country and undermine our Government and we need to rise to the occassion, expose them as quickly and expeditiously as possible and hit them with everything that we have got.

“It is my prayer that the abducted women and children are rescued at the soonest and I have no doubt that both Governor Sani and Governor Zulum, in conjunction with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) and our security agencies and Armed Forces, will ensure that this is done.

“May God trouble those that seek to trouble our nation and may He put to shame and destroy those that seek to undermine her peace, security and stability.”

Naija News reported that bandits, on Thursday, attacked the Government Secondary School and LEA primary school in Kuriga, Kaduna State, whisking away no fewer than 280 students, pupils and teachers.

While in Ngala, the headquarters of Gambarou Ngala in Borno State on Monday, a staggering number of 319 women were kidnapped by terrorists.