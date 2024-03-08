Economic Hardship: Who Was The Chief Marketer Of Buhari In 2015? – Farotimi Knocks Tinubu

Human rights activist, Dele Farotimi has said that President Bola Tinubu cannot isolate himself from the failures of his predecessor’s administration.

Farotimi insisted that Tinubu actively marketed Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians in the buildup to the 2015 general elections, hence his involvement in the deeds of the past government.

The pro-Labour Party activist stated this during an appearance on Channels Television on Friday.

He argued that nothing has changed since May 2015, when the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over from ex-President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The evidence of the last nine months are unimpeachable and cannot be denied. I know that the convenient excuse is that Buhari had damaged it (Nigeria) and he (Tinubu) is repairing it but who brough Buhari? Who was the chief marketer of Buhari in 2014/2015 when the ‘Change’ lie was sold to Nigerians?” he queried.

Speaking further, Farotimi advised Nigerians to prepare for more economic hardship caused by the removal of the petrol subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange windows.

“I am going to be 56 years old this year and in my entire lifetime, we have never been far away from greatness than we are today. The future of Nigeria appears bleak than it has ever been in my entire lifetime,” he added.

He blamed the rot in Nigeria on “each and every one of us” but “most importantly, the “complete breakdown of the rule of law”.