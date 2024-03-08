Concerns As Report Reveals 44 Out Of 100 Newborns Die In Sokoto

The Federal Government has expressed concern regarding the high rates of maternal and infant mortality in Sokoto State, with reports indicating that 44 out of 100 newborn babies do not survive.

As a result, the government is calling for locally developed solutions to address this issue within the state and beyond, Naija News reports.

Commenting on this sad development, the Special Adviser overseeing the Presidential Advisory Committee on Health, Salma Ibrahim, stressed the urgent need for action during a meeting with Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

She highlighted that Sokoto State continues to bear the brunt of maternal and infant mortality in the country, with a significant number of newborn deaths occurring in the state.

According to the 2018 National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) survey, the state’s newborn mortality rate is 44 out of 100, surpassing the national average of 34.

“73 per cent of pregnant women do not have access or decide not to go for antenatal care for reasons best known to them, and if you don’t attend ANC, it means that if there is a problem, you will not know.

“And women that can deliver by stillbirth attendants (those that are trained like nurses and midwives) in Sokoto state, you will see that, they are very low, 27 per cent out of more than 50 delivery per 100. So, sir, it is cause for concern for us,” Ibrahim mentioned in her conversation with the Sokoto State governor.

Ibrahim highlighted the President’s deep concern for the well-being of women and children in the nation, leading to the development of an expedited emergency strategy to combat this issue.

“So we want to get the state commitment to accelerate a reduction in maternal death with you as the chief advocate.

“We want the state to explore key drivers, to find out the root causes why women are not delivered in hospitals and come up with a homegrown solutions. We are committed to supporting you,” The PUNCH quoted her saying.

Responding, Aliyu assured her that the state would work with the Presidential Advisory Committee on Health to change the narratives.