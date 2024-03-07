You Are Agents Of Darkness – Matawalle Blasts Coup Mongers, Calls For Arrest

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has ordered the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) to apprehend those calling for the end of the constitutional government in the country.

Speaking via a statement by his Director of Press and Information, Ministry of Defence, Henshaw Ogubike, he insisted that those making such demands are enemies of democracy and should be brought to justice.

In the statement titled “Democracy is Working in Nigeria, Warns those Calling for Truncation of Constitutional Government”, Matawalle claimed that some mischief makers were sharing viral videos on social media and trying to depict a false situation.

He described those calling for the undemocratic change of government as “agents of darkness.”

“Just because criminal elements attacked a warehouse and a haulage vehicle carrying food items to other parts of the country is not enough reason for unpatriotic individuals to resort to calling for military intervention, which has no place in modern realities,” he said.

The statement read in part, “The Minister warned coup mongers calling for the unconstitutional change of government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to desist from their inglorious calling, warning that the government would not treat those behind it with kid gloves.

“The call for violent change of government by the military is absurd, preposterous, and naive, as the military has come to reality with a democratic government in Nigeria and is focused on their constitutional duty of defending the constitution.

“The Minister warns against the dangerous allure of coups, stating, ‘Those calling for coups do not love Nigeria. Under the present government, there will be no military takeover of power.”