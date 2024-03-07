Two Pilots Escape Death As NAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Kaduna

Two pilots of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) cheated death earlier on Thursday when a Super Mushshak trainer aircraft was involved in a crash.

In a statement on Thursday evening by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, the mishap happened at about 2.35 pm.

Gabkwet said the incident occurred at 3.5 nautical miles from Kaduna Military Airfield, involving pilots who were returning from a routine training flight.

The NAF spokesman, however, said both pilots came out of the crash unscathed.

According to Gabkwet, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has directed a preliminary investigation into the accident to ascertain the immediate cause of the crash.