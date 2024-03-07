NSCDC Nabs Deportee Over Alleged American Visa Scam

Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, on Wednesday apprehended an American deportee Megbowon Taiwo, suspected to be involved in visa scams.

Naija News reports that Taiwo was arrested in Akure the state capital after dubiously obtaining money from innocent citizens with the promise that he was going to help them secure United States of America Visas.

The deportee was said to have defrauded victims at Okitipupa before fleeing to Akure, where he was arrested by NSCDC men after the incident was reported.

The state NSCDC Commandant, Oluyemi Ibiloye, while parading the suspect, disclosed that Taiwo claimed to be a captain in the United States Army and collected N300,000 from a female victim whom he promised a slot to work in America.

Ibiloye said, “On February 20, a complaint of a visa scam was reported against the suspect. He had told his victim when they met online on May 2, 2023, that he was a United States of America army officer on annual leave in Nigeria.

“The suspect promised the complainant a slot to work in America and asked her to deposit N300,000 into his bank account. After the money was paid into his bank account, he stopped picking up his victims’ telephone calls until he was tracked and arrested in Akure.”