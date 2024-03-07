Bad Economy: Yar’Adua, Jonathan Never Criticized Obasanjo – Buhari’s Ex-Aide Slams Tinubu’s Supporters

Ex-presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad has lambasted supporters of President Bola Tinubu’s government for constantly criticizing the administration of his former boss, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News recalls that followers of President Tinubu blamed the country’s economic problems on Buhari’s administration, despite being of the same political party.

Taking aim at President Tinubu’s followers, Ahmad pointed out that former Presidents Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan never criticized former President Olusegun Obasanjo since they were PDP members.

He criticized some officials in President Bola Tinubu’s administration for repeatedly blaming Buhari’s government for the country’s current economic woes.

Posting on X, Ahmad wrote: “I often wonder why, as a government, we concentrate more on amplifying the faults of the previous administration rather than acknowledging its numerous achievements. The PDP seems to have a more skilful approach to politics than we do in the APC. As Abdul’aziz has pointed out, it’s rare to find instances where President Yar’adua’s (PDP) government criticized President Obasanjo’s (PDP) or where President Jonathan’s (PDP) government faulted President Yar’adua’s (PDP).

“There are numerous accomplishments from the previous administration that we could build upon while discreetly addressing its failures. This approach would bring up unity within the ruling party. President Tinubu requires the full support of his party, not just for the upcoming 2027 elections but also for supporting his policies. We know no matter how good they may look, the opposition will always find a way to rubbish or undermine them just to distract our party from governance.

“Since May 2023, we seem to have provided more ammunition to our opponents rather than strategies to put them on the defensive, which would allow the government to focus more on continuing to deliver its best for the country.

“If we had not been creating room for PDP, how could a member of the party even come here and remind us about their administration? The party spent 16 years during the oil boom without anything tangible to show for it.”