Video: I Find Yoruba Language Draining, We Should All Stick To English – Adunni Ade

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade has said that she finds the Yoruba language draining.

The actress explained that it hurt her nerves sometimes.

She stated this during an appearance on Channels Television programme, Morning Brief.

Adunni who is born to a German-American mother and a Nigerian father of Yoruba descent, insisted that she prefers English Language which she insisted is the first language that is known in Nigeria.

She noted that some people want to hear speak Yoruba and sometimes get rude with their demands.

According to her, “Speaking Yoruba is draining, sometimes it hurts my nerves. The first language that we know in Nigeria is English. Let’s put all the other languages aside.”

She, however, appreciated that her father brought her to Nigeria to learn the Nigerian culture, language, and everything Nigerian.

Watch the video below,

“I’m Suffering From Long-sightedness” – Rema Reveals Secret About Himself

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Divine Ikubor, better known by his stage name, Rema, has revealed a secret about him suffering long-sightedness.

The singer explained that he uses glasses because his eye condition makes it difficult for him to focus on near objects.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner made the revelation while speaking during an interview with Capital Xtra on the red carpet of the 2024 Brit Awards in London, United Kingdom and was asked to say something about himself he has never told anyone else.

The host asked: “Tell us a secret, anything that you’ve never told anyone else.”

Rema replied: “I use glasses. I’m suffering from long-sightedness