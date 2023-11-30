‘Yoruba Language Might Go Into Extinction Soon’ – Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has said that the Yoruba Language might go into extinction very soon.

The group lamented that necessary measures must be implemented to stop this from happening.

Speaking via a communique issued at the end of its caucus meeting held in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Afenifere claimed that citizens of the region are now substituting Yoruba for English.

The group called on state governments in the region to make the language the medium for teaching at elementary and lower secondary education levels.

Afenifere further called on parents to ensure that the ability to speak the language is inculcated into their children.

The communique reads, “Afenifere observed that the Yoruba language is under threat of extinction due to the fact that many Yorubas, especially elites, prefer to communicate with their children in English rather than in their native language.

“To prevent the language from going into extinction, therefore, Afenifere called on governments in Yorubaland to make the language the medium for teaching at elementary and lower levels of secondary education.

“And make it compulsory for students at school certificate examination level. It also called on parents and guardians to change their attitude by ensuring that their children are versed in Yoruba language”.